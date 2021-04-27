Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.