Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 3,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

