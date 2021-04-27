Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 6,770 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after buying an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

OMC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.79. 21,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $81.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

