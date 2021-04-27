Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.04. 106,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

