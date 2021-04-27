Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.04. 106,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
