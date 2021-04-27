Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Northwest Bancshares worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $18,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $50,114.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWBI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,838. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.