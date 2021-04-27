Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

