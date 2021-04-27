Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 482.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.