Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. 10,228,134 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

