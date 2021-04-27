Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.55. 47,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

