Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,200. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $235.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

