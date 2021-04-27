Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $258.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.