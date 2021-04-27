Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$43.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$29.15 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

