Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$43.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

NPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

