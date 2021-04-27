Northern Trust Corp Takes $307,000 Position in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Mohawk Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

In other Mohawk Group news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $268,275.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

MWK stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $754.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.