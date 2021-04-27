Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,643 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Reading International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the third quarter worth $98,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDI opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

In other Reading International news, CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

