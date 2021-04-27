Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000.

IPO stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83.

