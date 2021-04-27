Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,854,799 shares in the company, valued at $97,507,013.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,878,906 shares of company stock valued at $12,077,069. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.