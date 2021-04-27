Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YSG. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

