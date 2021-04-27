Norges Bank Makes New $7.49 Million Investment in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 470,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $689.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

