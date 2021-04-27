Norges Bank Invests $8.39 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $240.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

