Norges Bank Invests $7.97 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCCO stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

