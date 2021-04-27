Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €8.50 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €8.50 ($10.00) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

FRA PBB traded up €0.27 ($0.32) on Tuesday, reaching €9.65 ($11.35). 311,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.37.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

