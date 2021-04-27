Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €8.50 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €8.50 ($10.00) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

FRA PBB traded up €0.27 ($0.32) on Tuesday, reaching €9.65 ($11.35). 311,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.37.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.