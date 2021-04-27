Noodles & Company (NDLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

In other news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

