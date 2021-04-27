NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.80. The company has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

