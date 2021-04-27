NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average is $135.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

