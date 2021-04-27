NFT (NFT) Market Cap Hits $11.50 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $11.50 million and $382,383.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.87 or 0.00792102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00096432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.50 or 0.08126001 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

