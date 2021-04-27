NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

