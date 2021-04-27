NextDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $645,138.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $645,138.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00062361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020842 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.36 or 0.00279186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,961,509,778 coins and its circulating supply is 1,921,277,669 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

