NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

PAPR opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

