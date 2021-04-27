NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 250 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,778 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,774 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.06.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.31 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

