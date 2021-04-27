NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 954 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $56.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.