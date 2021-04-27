Newpark Resources (NR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $261.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

