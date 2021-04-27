New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,061 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $39,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

