New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,677 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,677 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $39,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.