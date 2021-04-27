New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280,587 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $42,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 177,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $310,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 587,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.