New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,831 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $50,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Baxter International by 284.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Baxter International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 602,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAX stock opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.