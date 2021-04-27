New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

