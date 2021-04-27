New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.50.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.13.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.