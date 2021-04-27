Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 235,000 Shares

Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NPCE opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Neuropace, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $26.50.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

