Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,290,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.90. 199,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.67. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.