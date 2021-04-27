NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). NeoGenomics reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEO stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 16,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,709.76 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

