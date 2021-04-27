Needham & Company LLC Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $90.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.
Shares of SSNC opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
