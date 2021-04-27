Needham & Company LLC Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $90.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.