NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

