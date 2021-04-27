Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 21,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 34,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $81.67 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.00% of Natural Health Trends worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

