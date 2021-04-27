National Bank Financial Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

