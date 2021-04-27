National Bank Financial Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$9.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$657.38 million and a PE ratio of -205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.12. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.20.
