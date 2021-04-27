National Bank Financial Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$9.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$657.38 million and a PE ratio of -205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.12. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.20.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

