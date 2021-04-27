Narwhal Capital Management Sells 14,820 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. 640,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,075,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

