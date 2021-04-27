Narwhal Capital Management Has $881,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $74.41. 62,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,191. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

