Narwhal Capital Management Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average of $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

