Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 400 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.90.

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $563.74. 20,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.78 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.58, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

